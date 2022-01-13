President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the national leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), state governors and other Nigerians yesterday commiserated with family, the people of Oyo State over the demise of a former governor of the state, Chief Christopher Alao-Akala.

Buhari said the deceased was a former police officer and civilian governor with an extensive political career,

His media aide, Femi Adesina, who issued a statement on Alao-Akala’s death, affirmed that Otunba Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

The president prayed to God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as well as former President Olusegun Obasanjo have expressed sadness over the death of the former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala, who died on Wednesday in his hometown, Ogbomoso at the age of 71.

In his Obasanjo’s condolence message to the Akala family, Obasanjo remarked that the former governor’s death was a grievous loss to the Oyo State government, his family, friends and associates and in particular, the entire nation.

In the letter, which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described Alao-Akala as an outstanding Nigerian, “and leader who contributed immensely to the development and stability of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi extolled the virtues of the deceased in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode. Governor Fayemi said Alao-Akala was a colourful politician, a pragmatic leader and a man of the people in and out of office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayemi said he was shocked by the death of the former governor, noting that he was in his usual high spirit during their last meeting and did not show any sign of illness.

His Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, who abruptly ended the 2022 Inter-faith Prayer Service organised by the Oyo State Civil Service, following the receipt of the news of the death of a former governor, called for a minute silence for Alao-Akala, who also served as deputy governor of the state between 2003 and 2007, prayed to God to grant repose to his soul.

Makinde condoled with the immediate family members of the former governor, his political associates and all residents of the state whose paths have crossed with Alao-Akala.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Makinde as well as leaders and members of the APC both at the state and national levels over the demise of the party’s apex leader in Oyo State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Alao-Akala’s shocking demise has opened a deep sore in the hearts of the people of Oyo State and Nigerians, who looked up to him as a rallying point and a political stabilizer.

On his part, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State described the death of Alao-Akala as a rude shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commiserated with Makinde over the death of the former governor.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola said he was pained and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Oyo political leader and APC chieftain.

In the same vein, the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described the death of Alao-Akala, as a personal loss.

Governor Akeredolu, who recalled his relationship with Akala, as a former governor and later APC chieftain, said he was a dependable friend.

Reacting to Akala’s death through his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said the news of his death came to him as a rude shock.

Also mourning the former governor, the pan Yoruba socio -political organization, Afenifere described his death as a great loss to the country.

Speaking on his demise, the acting leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo said Akala did his best for his country Nigeria and his State, Oyo State when he had the opportunity.

According to him, “it is a pity Alao Akala is no more, he was a very vibrant politician, though, he might not agree with us, he was one of those who made politics in Nigeria to be thick, I liked him, he was a forthright and energetic man.

“He served very well when he was in the Nigeria Police Force, he did his best for his state, when he was the governor of Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace.” Chief Adebanjo said.

For the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, the state and the country have lost another great politician, stating that the death of Alao-Akala was another great loss to the state.

According to him, the death of the former governor was another unfortunate and devastating incident in the state.

The APC said it was with sorrow it received news of the death of a chieftain of the party, Otumba Alao Akala, saying his demise is a loss of national political asset for the country.

In a statement signed by the party’s national caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, APC described the late former governor of Oyo State as a man of the people who increased the fortunes of the party in Oyo State and Nigeria.

Buni said, “It is with grief and sorrow that we lost His Excellency Alao Akala at this moment of our national life.”

The Otun Olubadan and the Olubadan designate, Senator Lekan Balogun while reacting to the death of the governor, said he was a friend of all whose politics was predicated on the principle of welfare of the people which informed his cult-like followership both in and out of office, a legacy which should be a source of consolation to the members of his immediate family.

Balogun, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform upon which the late Alao-Akala governed the state between 2007 and 2011 said the former governor lived a life of purpose and service to humanity.