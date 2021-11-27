President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted former vice president Atiku Abubakar on his birthday, having attained the age of 75 years.

“Happy birthday and best wishes to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I wish you good health and long life,” said the president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The president also congratulated the former military governor of Kano State, Col Sani Bello (Rtd) who clocks 79 today.

President Buhari said Sani Bello is counted among those leaders who left the military with the foresight and intellect to establish themselves in business.

He wished both of them many Happy Returns.