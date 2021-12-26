President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulates the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he marks his 72 birthday, describing him as an effective administrator who has written new chapters in development, peace and security in Kano State.

“Happy birthday and best wishes to Governor Ganduje. I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the State and the nation with your well-known commitment to peace, security and development.

“Kano State is making steady progress under the APC administration. I pray for your long life and good health,” said the President in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Also, President Buhari congratulates the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule as he marks 62 years.

In a message to the Governor, President Buhari commended him for his “immense patriotism, hard work, and self-reliance to transform Nasarawa State to a land of peace, development and prosperity.”

The President commended the Governor for the good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he would fulfil his dream of making Nasarawa State a peaceful and prosperous State, making it a model for others to copy.

“May you stay healthy and live long, as you chart your very promising political career,” said the President.

