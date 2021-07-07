President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in celebrating renowned actor, writer and movie producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) on his 6oth birthday, rejoicing with family members, friends and colleagues of the stage and screen star on the milestone occasion.

The president in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated the veteran actor, who is also a lawyer, on his many achievements in the entertainment industry, winning national and international awards that brought glory to the local film industry, and placed the country on global limelight.

Buhari said the contributions of RMD to the field of community and development communications, culture, tourism and journalism, working in the public service as a former commissioner for culture and tourism, preceded by serving as special adviser on culture and tourism in Delta State.

Meanwhile, Buhari has sent heartfelt condolence to the Aig-Imoukhuede family on the loss of their matriarch, Pastor Emily Okheren Aig-Imoukhuede, aged 79.

The president in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, prayed God’s comfort for the widower, Mr Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, the children, grandchildren, and the entire family, asking them to take solace in the fact that the departed spent the latter part of her years in deep commitment to the evangelical ministry, and also bringing succour to the vulnerable and underprivileged.

The deceased, Buhari notes, was kind, graceful and caring, offering fervent service to God and humanity, which makes her life a beacon of hope and inspiration.

He praised her contributions in the secular realm too, serving variously as curator of National Museum, president, National Council of Women Societies, and as Secretary of State (minister) for States and Local Governments in 1993.

Buhari urged the family to preserve the memory of the departed by keeping aglow the fire she lit for the inspiration of all that knew her.