President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated founder and chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his appointment by French President, Emmanuel Macron, as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, believes the appointment of the BUA chairman, after inauguration of the France-Nigeria Business Council, further highlights the warm and growing relations between both countries, typified by strong partnership at different levels, which include security, education and health.

The president noted the worthy achievements of the businessman and philanthropist, who has consistently contributed to development of the country through social and infrastructural interventions and, most recently, playing a frontline role in the health sector, particularly in the fight against global pandemic, COVID-19.

The President salutes members of the business council from Nigeria, which include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Gilbert Chagoury, Tony Elumelu and Herbert Wigwe.