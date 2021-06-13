President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State, FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on her 51st birthday and conferment of a chieftaincy title, Onyize of Ebira, by His Royal Majesty, the Ohinoyi, Dr Ado Ibrahim.

Advertisements





Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, joined members of the All Progressives Congress in celebrating with the minister, whose antecedents as former women leader of the party and president of the Council of African Political Parties continue to inspire and attract more women into governance.

The president commended Hajiya Aliyu for her loyalty and steadfastness in pursuing development, especially at the grassroots level, describing the recognition as well deserved and reflective of her diligence.

He wished the minister the best in her endeavours, urging more dedication and sacrifice for the good of her community, country and humanity.