A former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its six years has performed more when compared to that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 16 years rule.

The senator representing Ogun Central, while speaking at the 2021 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo Council Press Week in Ibadan yesterday, affirmed that the president had done more good for the country and will leave office a hero.

According to him, Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it, noting that leadership was the major problem confronting Nigeria.

Amosun who commended President Buhari for being fair to Nigerians noted that Nigeria had fared well under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari’s six years reign, adding that the progress was visible for all to see.

He posited that the current issues confronting the country, most especially insecurity, were as a result of the sixteen years misrule of the PDP, urging all Nigerians to support President Buhari as he continued to battle the many problems facing the nation.

“Agriculture and infrastructure have been the major focus of the Buhari’s administration. The farmers have obtained more friendly loan packages than before. Nigeria’s rail system was regarded as the worst in Africa before Buhari’s emergence in 2015.

“Buhari has initiated, completed and delivered remarkable major rail networks and Nigeria now has the best rail system in West Africa with thousands of jobs created”, he declared.

Amosun who was represented by Taiwo Adeoluwa at the event and was also honoured with an award of excellence as the Nation’s Bridge Builder and Icon of Progressive Bloc by the Union added that, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much good for the nation and when he leaves office in 2023, he will have done more good for the nation than any other government before him.”