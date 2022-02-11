Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has described the sustained commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in bridging the infrastructure gaps in the Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones as unparalleled move toward ensuring the two public zones became dependable economic gateways.

The managing director of the authority, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, made the remark during the inspection of ongoing projects in the two zones.

In a statement issued by head of corporate communications of NEPZA, Martins Odeh, Adesugba was quoted as saying that the approvals for the execution of the projects and the timely releases of funds to contractors were clear departure from the usual lip service of previous administrations toward the development of the zones.

He said, “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has brought life back to these two zones, and this goes to show his intent to convert the two business ecosystems to truly economic gateways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a number of ongoing projects at various levels of completion. These projects when completed would change the landscapes of these zones as they shall become competitive business hubs capable of doubling the present investments’ profiles.”

Adesugba, urged the federal government not to relent but to continually accelerate both the inside and outside infrastructure demands of these two enclaves to ensure that the country’s zones’ scheme became competitive in attracting foreign investments, revenue generation and employment stimulation.

Some of the ongoing projects include Erosion Control/Earth Stabilisation; Earthwork/Site Layout for 25MW Power Plant; Construction of Nigeria Immigration Service Complex; Sewage Treatment Plant; and Perimeter Fencing in the Calabar FTZ.

Others are electric reticulation involving the evacuation of the HT/LT overhead line power supply and replacement with 11KVHV underground cable with associated works; electrical reticulation involving the provision of 0.415KV/LV underground cable; construction of additional drainage works; painting of short fence building; extension/expansion of existing roads; construction of warehouses; construction of internal road; construction of 25MW power generation among others in the Kano FTZ.

ADVERTISEMENT