Outgoing controller-general (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Alhaji Liman Ibrahim, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari has transformed the agency.

Ibrahim, a former head of the FCT Fire Service, stated this after he handed the affairs of the service over to the acting CG, Karebo Pere Samson.

Ibrahim who just completed his tenure as the CG of the Federal Fire Service, said immediately Buhari won the election in 2015, he approached him not on a personal need but on the need to reposition the organisation he said was almost grounded.

“He asked me to write a blueprint for the Federal Fire Service. I wrote the blueprint and today, the fire service has been transformed,” Ibrahim said.

He said there is no way the history of the Federal Fire Service would be written without President Buhari, former minister of interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau and minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola featuring prominently.

“When I came, we had a workforce of 312 people but today, we have 6,667. We were only having 23 fire fighting machine but we now have 55. We were having only 18 water tanks but now we have 33. Our zonal offices were six we now have 13. We have only five state commands but we now have in all the 36 states. We were having two training institutions but we have nine training schools now and in each geopolitical zone.

“We were having only two assistant controllers-general (ACGs) but we now have 18. We were having only one Deputy Controller General (DCG) but we now have five DCG,” Ibrahim said of his achievement.

The acting controller-general, Dr Karebo Pere Samson, who said they will not disappoint President Buhari, minister of interior and Nigerians, said the operation unit of the Federal Fire Service which has suffered a lot, would be given attention.

“We will also focus on training the staff to enhance their capacity and career development. We have a duty as firemen and women to be professional. Every local government should have three fire stations that are equipped.

“The state government should ensure they equipped the state fire service because there is no federal fire, state or local government fire. If we see fire, we put it out,” Samson said.