The President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned three road projects in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, executed under state’s Urban Renewal Programme.

Commissioning the projects, the President commended the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for embarking on projects aimed at making Kaduna great again.

He pledged the Federal Government’s resolve to continue to initiate programmes that will impact on the ordinary Nigerians.

Earlier, Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State said a total of 21 roads are to be constructed in Kafanchan under the first phase of the Kaduna State Urban Renewal programme.

In his welcome address, the Emir of Jama’a, HRH Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu, appealed to the President to use his exalted office in attracting more federal presence in Southern Kaduna, especially the reviving of the Kafanchan rail track and siting of a permanent Mobile Police base in Kafanchan.

