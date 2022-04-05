President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque to mark the commencement of the Ramadan Tafsir, the interpretation and explanation of the Qur’an.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the exercise which is in line with Islam’s guiding principles and the intense devotional activities marking the 30-day Ramadan period saw the president joining in prayers for justice, peace, prosperity and enhanced welfare of the whole humanity.

They also emphasised the need for deepening of forgiveness, mercy and kindness to the poor.

The chief imam of the State House Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwahab Sulaiman who led the exegesis condemned terrorists who have taken the religion of Islam as a cover to kill and loot the property of fellow citizens.

He prayed to Allah to avert the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers as well as the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen hardships it brought to the country and global community

