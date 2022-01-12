President Muhammadu Buhari and some eminent Nigerians have paid glowing tributes to the late former head of interim government and elder statesman, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonkan died yesterday in Lagos at the age of 85.

Shonekan was appointed interim head of state by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, after he annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

To avoid a vacuum in Nigeria’s seat of power, Babangida, who stepped aside from office, set up an interim national government and named Shonekan, a corporate icon, as its head.

Shonekan was later sacked from office by the late former head of state, General Sani Abacha.

In his tribute yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari said he received with sadness the news of Shonekan’s demise.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president, on behalf of the federal government, extended his condolences to Shonekan’s wife, Margaret; his loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

President Buhari affirmed that as an internationally-respected statesman, with courageous wisdom, Shonekan left his flourishing business career to become the head of government at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.

The president said Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.

Buhari noted that Nigeria owes a great debt to Chief Shonekan, describing him as the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his life time never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

The president prayed that the memory of the departed Head of Government will remain a blessing to Nigeria even as he finds perfect peace with Almighty God.

On his part, former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), said the shocking news of the death of former head of interim national government, Chief Shonekan, came to him with a helpless awe, noting that Nigeria has lost a brain.

He said in a statement he personally signed that “the death of one of Nigeria’s finest brains and patriots came to me with a helpless awe”.

He stated: “I hadn’t the faintest idea that Chief Ernest Shonekan would depart this sinful world too soon, even at 85. He was a man, a leader and an uncommon patriot who had a presence of mind and whose understanding of Nigeria was profound and remarkable. It is indeed a personal loss to me”.

He said Shonekan was one of the cerebral minds during his time in government.

“He was the architect of our principle of free market economy which helped to open up the system for a robust participation by the private sector. The liberalisation of the economy, the investment and boost in the agricultural sector and budget management approach were part of his brain child,” he added.

IBB prayed Almighty God to console his family and other Nigerians who had a relationship with him and grant his soul eternal rest.

“Nigeria has lost a patriot, an urbane and refined gentleman, a thoroughbred boardroom maestro and a cosmopolitan mind who was devoted to his country. Rest in peace Chief Ernest Shonekan,” he declared.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan expressed sadness over the demise of Shonekan.

In a condolence message to his family and the government of Ogun State, Jonathan described the late Nigerian leader as “an elder statesman, well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose.”

He said, “As a leader, Chief Shonekan was well respected because of the enormous goodwill he brought into governance. He was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution.

“Before he assumed office as the head of the Interim National Government in 1993, Chief Shonekan had become a boardroom guru, having established himself as a foremost industrialist and one of the leaders of the business world.

“He left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the private sector in the development drive of the nation, especially with the institutionalisation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which he founded.”

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said it was sad that Shonekan exited at a time when the country needed his skills and global connections in finding solutions to many of its intractable challenges.

Atiku noted that as a politician and a boardroom guru, Shonekan possessed a unique set skill of bringing stability to a tumultuous situation.

“That obviously was the consideration that made him become Head of the Interim National Government following the crises that greeted the events after the June 12 Presidential election. Although his reign as Head of State was interim, Chief Shonekan’s contribution to the peace and development of Nigeria in those days and latter years, remain enduring,” he said.

Former Senate President David Mark described Shonekan as a patriot and gentleman who gave his all for the sake of Nigeria.

Mark recalled that Shonekan was appointed head of the government during the critical period of national challenges to pilot the affairs of the nation.

He noted the finesse, humane and due process Shonekan brought to bear during his short-lived tenure as Interim Head of State for the smooth administration of the Country.

Similarly, All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, commiserated with Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mrs Magret Shonekan and the people of Ogun State over the passing of Shonekan.

In a condolence message by his media office issued by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said, “I received, with great sadness, the news of the passing of the former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Shonekan, at the advanced age of 85. I join his immediate family in mourning his passing, but also in celebrating his lifelong contributions to our great nation.

“With his passing, the country has lost another important elder-statesman; a man of peace who tried to bring unity and concord during one of the nation’s most trying moments.

“Chief Ernest was a technocrat and boardroom guru. He performed excellently as Chairman of United African Company, a vast Nigerian conglomerate. Indeed, were the circumstances of his ascension to the top position in our country different, I have little doubt that Chief Shonekan would have led Nigeria with the same vision and skill with which he guided UAC.

“He had the character, competence, capability and the technical background to undertake the job. In his brief time as Head of State, Chief Shonekan tried his best to advance peace, stability and development in Nigeria.

“Chief Shonekan will be remembered as a peacemaker and Head of State who took office at a most difficult time. I commiserate with his immediate family, most especially his loving wife, Mrs. Margret, Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the people of Ogun State and Nigeria”.

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described the death of Shonekan as a huge loss to the country.

Akeredolu said the vast experience of the elder statesman was an asset to the country, particularly with the array of challenges confronting the nation.

The governor in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the late Shonekan was committed to the peace and unity of the country, and pursued it with vigour and dedication as a patriot.

Niger State governor and chairman North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello also sent his heartfelt condolences to Ogun State governor and the people of Egbaland over the demise of Chief Shonekan, the Abese of Egbaland.

The governor in a message said it was a loss not only to the people of Abeokuta but the whole country owing to the immense contributions he made in the growth and development of the country when it was much needed.

The NCGF chairman acknowledged the fact that the deceased was among the greatest leaders the country had ever had.

He said Shonekan “was a committed elder statesman who had genuine love for his country. He will be remembered for the good leadership he provided to the country within three months.”

For his part, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, expressed shock over the death of Shonekan.

Bello in a condolence message by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the late Shonekan as a fantastic lawyer, political colossus and complete statesman, saying he would be sorely missed.

The governor said the late interim head of state contributed immensely to the unity, progress and political developments of the country, noting that his release of political prisoners detained by the military government within three months in office united the country more along ethnic and political lines.

He described Shonekan as a strong leader who had always spoken truth to power and was passionate about national interest.

He sympathised with the family and relations of the late Interim Head of State, the people of Egbaland and the Government and people of Ogun State over the passage and prayed for God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Meanwhile, former Senate president and presidential hopeful, Chief Anyim Pius Ayim said, “I have received with sadness news of the death, in Lagos, of the former Head of the Interim National Government, His Excellency, Chief Ernest Shonekan. Chief Shonekan was an outstanding leader and statesman. His record of service both in the corporate world and in political leadership is unblemished and enviable.

“Shonekan was called to national political leadership as Head of the Interim National Government on the 26th of August 1993, when Nigeria was facing a grave national leadership challenge. His maturity, humility, integrity and candour helped Nigeria to manage those turbulent and uncertain months the Interim National Government lasted.

“By his death, Nigeria has lost a committed patriot who did everything he could for the good of the country and her citizens.”

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, said Shonekan gave his all to Nigeria while the opposition party Shonekan was a very courageous, humble and patriotic leader.

He described the deceased as a bridge builder and extraordinary statesman, who dedicated his life and made immense sacrifices to ensure the unity and stability of our country in the heat of the political crisis that threatened our corporate existence as a nation following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his letter of condolence sent to the deceased’s wife, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Shonekan described the Egba High Chief as, “unifying force for the nation, whose contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry”.

In the condolence letter forwarded to the matriarch of Shonekan’s family, copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, Obasanjo said he received the, “shocking news” of Shonekan’s passage, “with an admixture of joy for a life well spent and sadness for the loss of a beloved man after God’s heart and a noble Chief of Egbaland”.

The former president described Shonekan as an “illustrious son of Africa, a community leader, a distinguished business baron and an exemplary leader in the private sector and, of course, the former Chairman of UAC Nigeria Limited.

“He would be remembered as a man of sustained strong will to succeed. Coming from humble background, rising, stepping and peaking at the topmost plum in corporate management, and the very top of the giant United Africa Company (UAC) ladder, attest to his sagacity, tenacity and steadfastness.

Former Head of the State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has described the former Interim Head of the Nigerian government, Chief Earnest Shonekan as a patriot and gentleman who gave his all for the betterment of Nigeria.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman in Minna, the retired Military General recalled that Shonekan was appointed Head of the government during a critical period of national challenges to pilot the affairs of the nation.

He said the finesse, humane and due process Shonekan brought to bear for the smooth administration of the Country during his short-lived tenure as Interim Head of State.

Meanwhile, Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from today till Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He said it was a mark of respect for the former head of Shonekan.

Life and Times of Shonekan

Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan GCFR was born in Lagos on 9 May 1936. He was the son of an Abeokuta-born civil servant and one of six children born into the family.

He was a lawyer and statesman who served as the interim Head of State of Nigeria from 26 August 1993 to 17 November 1993.

Shonekan was chairman and chief executive of the United African Company of Nigeria (successor of The Niger Company), a vast Nigerian conglomerate, which at the time was the largest African-controlled company in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He was educated at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College. He received a law degree from the University of London, and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.

Shonekan joined the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964, at the time a subsidiary of the United Africa Company which played a prominent role in British colonisation.

He rose through the ranks and was promoted assistant legal adviser. He later became a deputy adviser and joined the board of directors at the age of 40. He was made chairman and managing director in 1980, and went on to cultivate a wide array of international business and political connections.

On 2 January 1993, Shonekan assumed office simultaneously as head of transitional council and head of government under Ibrahim Babangida. At the time, the transitional council was designed to be the final phase leading to a scheduled hand over to an elected democratic leader of the Third Nigerian Republic.

During his few months in power, he tried to schedule another presidential election and a return to democratic rule, while his government was hampered by a national workers’ strike.

Shonekan’s administration introduced a bill to repeal three major draconian decrees of the military government.

Shonekan had lobbied for debt cancellation but, after the election annulment, most of the Western powers had imposed economic sanctions on Nigeria.

The government also initiated an audit of the accounts of NNPC, the oil giant, an organisation that had many operational inefficiencies.

Shonekan served as an Executive of Royal Dutch Shell while acting as the interim president of Nigeria.

Shonekan tried to set a timetable for troop withdrawal from ECOMOG’s peacekeeping mission in Liberia.

In November 1993, three months into his administration, Shonekan was overthrown in a palace coup by Abacha.

In 1994, he founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy.

Shonekan went on to feature prominently as an elder statesman.

At the time of his death, he was the third oldest surviving Nigerian head of state by age after Elizabeth II and Yakubu Gowon.

He was married to Margaret Shonekan.