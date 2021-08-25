President Muhammadu Buhari and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, other African leaders, prominent bankers, major economic players, captains of industries, regulators, policy makers, members of the academic community and other stakeholders in the banking and finance as well as the fintech industry, are set to converge in Nigeria next month for the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference.

Themed “ECONOMIC RECOVERY, INCLUSION AND TRANSFORMATION: THE ROLE OF BANKING & FINANCE” the conference is predicated on the need to reposition the Banking and Finance Industry as a catalyst for economic recovery, inclusive growth, and transformation, thereby moving the future of Nigeria forward.

Speaking on the event, Chairman, Consultative Committee of 14th Annual Banking & Finance Conference and GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, said “Apart from providing participants a veritable platform to connect with other professionals and industry stakeholders across the world, it promises to be intellectually stimulating. The millennials, GenY and GenZ have been considered as part of the primary target group for this year’s Conference and adequate provision has been made for their robust involvement and participation”.

He added that the event is set to make history as the largest gathering of Bankers in world. The event is an annual knowledge, thought sharing, and solution-based forum for all stakeholders: policymakers, regulators, operators, service providers, members of the academia, and clients in the Financial Services Industry.

It provides a medium for practitioners within the Industry and beyond to share experiences, exchange ideas and proffer pragmatic insights on contemporary issues affecting the sector and the economy.

Wigwe noted that this year’s event is a paradigm shift from previous conferences, with a strategy to enhance the quality of knowledge shared and full comprehension of the various topics to be discussed at the event.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include President Muhammadu Buhari, President Paul Kagame, Professor Yemi, Osinbajo, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, and Mr. Mohammed Musa, Minister, Federal Capital Territory and many others.

The Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, will

Be the chief host of the event.