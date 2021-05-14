By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Achor Abimaje |

President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and his predecessor Senator Jonah Jang are among those who have expressed deep sorrow and shock at the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro (retd.) who died yesterday at the age of 80.

Dogonyaro died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after a brief illness.

President Buhari described the death of the former defence chief as “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.

The president said Dogonyaro’s death came as a great shock to him because, as a soldier, he knew what it meant to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said Dogonyaro was a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career and recognised that laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country.

Dogonyaro Was A Thoroughbred Soldier – Buhari

“General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come,” he said.

President Buhari also extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State on the passing of ‘‘this legendary general’’.

He prayed Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Lalong, while reacting to Dogonyaro’s death, said Plateau State and the nation had lost a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served with courage, dignity and selflessness.

Lalong, in a statement issued in Jos by the director of press affairs, Simon Makut Macham, recalled the achievements of the late Gen. Dogonyaro during his career in the Army where he held several command positions and accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

According to the governor, “Plateau State has lost an elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in his military career brought a lot of pride and honour to the state. The commitment of the deceased towards the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as ensuring its peace and unity stood him out as a soldier of repute whose professionalism continues to inspire many younger ones.”

Lalong also said his outstanding leadership in the course of Nigeria’s contributions to international peace keeping efforts, particularly when he served as ECOMOG Field Commander in Liberia, remains a reference point to the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to the governor, Dogonyaro never hesitated to offer Plateau State and the nation his wealth of experience and knowledge, particularly towards tackling security challenges like insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

He expressed his condolences to the family and people of Plateau State.

Before his demise, he was a former national president of Ngwashi O’ Taroh, a socio-cultural organisation of the Taroh’s nation. He was also a pastor.

Also expressing his condolences was former governor of Plateau State and former senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Jonah Jang, who said he received the news of the general’s demise with a deep sense of sorrow, describing him as a colossus and a man of peace.

Jang, in a statement issued in Jos and made available to our correspondent, said the late Dogonyaro was a brave, distinguished and accomplished officer whose military career was of first-class ranking by all standards.

According to him, Dogonyaro rose to the peak of his military career, serving as the Chief of Defence Staff and a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) in the course of his service to the nation and humanity.

“As a senior military officer, his exploits in peacekeeping operations have left an indelible mark in the sands of time. As the Task Force Commander of a Peace-keeping force in Chad and later commander of the ECOMOG in Liberia, the late Dogonyaro distinguished himself and displayed the professionalism for which the Nigerian Armed Forces is known.

“After retirement, he continued to serve as a father and mentor to all military officers from his Plateau State and beyond, in addition to serving as a guide to those who joined politics, having risen to senior administrative positions in Nigeria while in service.”

The statement further pointed out that Gen. Dogonyaro was very loyal, dedicated and committed officer who spent his life in the service of Nigeria, Africa and as an elder statesman to his people, the Taroh nation.

Senator Jang described the late Dogonyaro as an embodiment of humility, a devout Christian and a father to many.

“He lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and the vacuum he left behind will be difficult to fill,” he said. “All people of goodwill, particularly those of us who worked closely with him, benefitted from his magnanimity and fatherly love.”

Jang added that Dogoyaro was an accomplished officer and experienced leader whose enormous contributions to the development of his people, Plateau State and the nation as a whole will forever be cherished and remembered.

In the same vein, a former senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly and 2019 PDP gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State, Senator Jeremiah Useni also described the demise of Gen. Dogoyaro as a sad development.

According to him, Dogonyaro’s death is not only a loss to the Taroh Nation, but the people of Plateau State and the entire country, noting that his valuable contributions to the country will be greatly missed.

Similarly, a younger sister to the deceased, popularly called Madam Bauchi, told LEADERSHIP Friday at his Rayfield, Jos, residence, that her brother was a peacemaker who had been a rallying point to members of the family and beyond.

According to her, the vacuum created by his demise can never be filled as the family would miss his wise counsel and will remain forever indebted to him for his love and caring.

On her part, the senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, lamented that Nigeria had lost a statesman.

Daduut, in a statement, described the late General Dogonyaro as a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served his nation with courage, dignity and selflessness.

The statement reads: “With the death of General Dogonyaro the Nigerian Army has lost a general; the nation has lost a statesman.”

While praying God to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family, she said his legacies would continue to be remembered.

Dogonyaro was born on September 12, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State. He was from Taroh ethnic stock in Langtang North local government area of Plateau State.

Dogonyaro had his early education at Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, and thereafter was enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1964.

He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967; Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron, NA, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main), NA, 1969-70.

The late general became Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Recce Training School, NA, 1970 to 1972; Commanding Officer, I Recce Regiment, NA., 1972 to 1976.

He was appointed Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976 to 1977; Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, NA., 1977-79.

Between 1984 and 1985, he was made the Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, N.A and Director of Armoury, 1985.

He was also the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, N.A, Jos, 1985 to 1987; member Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, N.A, Ibadan, 1987;promoted Major-General, 1988; Promoted Lt. General; former ECOMOG Commander;, and retired in 1993 after a meritorious service to his father’s land .

Dogonyaro also attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, near Jos (mni) in addition to the Staff College (PSc) and Forces Service Star (FSS) among others.