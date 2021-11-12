President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, on his remarkable vision in training, mentoring, and funding entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, describing it as “a truly lasting legacy.”

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesima, on Friday, said, Nigeria remains very proud of Mr. Elumelu, a global icon, whose business and philanthropic interests continue to create opportunities for growth and development not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

“I would like to specifically congratulate the Tony Elumelu Foundation on this extraordinary humanitarian act of funding 4,949 entrepreneurs!

“I am particularly pleased that this year alone, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will fund 1,522 Nigerian entrepreneurs from all the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory of the Federation. This unifying act by a private sector leader is commendable and worthy of emulation by others,” the President said.

He noted that entrepreneurship and youth empowerment were important components of the work of his administration, adding that, “we believe that they are the key to the future and recognize that by empowering our youth, we will build businesses that in turn sustain our economy.”

To all 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation beneficiaries unveiled in Lagos this Friday, November 12, President Buhari congratulated them on the accomplishment and wishes them all the best in the future.