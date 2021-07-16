President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday showered praises on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State for the execution of quality projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Buhari who was in Kano for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kaduna-Kano rail project spoke at the palace of the Emir of Kano where he urged other state governors to emulate Ganduje’s policy on continuity.

The president, particularly, commended Ganduje for completing abandoned projects left by previous administrations and at the same time, initiating new projects that impact positively on the people.

Buhari who spoke in Hausa stated that, “I am delighted over how Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is developing Kano State. I am also happy over his continuity policy. I have seen a number of projects of previous administrations which he has completed.

“I urge other state governors to emulate the continuity policy of Governor Ganduje. I am very happy for the warm reception I received in Kano.”