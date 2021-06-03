President Muhammadu Buhari has been laying the foundation for a greater Nigeria since assumption of office in 2015, a group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC) has said.

The group in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja berated past administrations for neglecting such priority which it claimed the current administration has embarked upon.

The statement which was signed by the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman; APC Youth leader, Barr. Ismail Ahmed; former national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu and a presidential media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, noted that a lot of the investments and reforms being currently embarked upon should have been done long before now by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration which governed the nation between 1999 and 2015.

“Since the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office six years ago, it has boldly pursued reforms aimed at laying a solid and sustainable foundation for the greatness of Nigeria. A lot of the investments being made today should have been done long before now, but as the Chinese proverb says, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The best time is now,” It stated.