President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the 6th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

Participants at the summit, which holds from February 17 to February 18, 2022, will deliberate on issues currently affecting the global community.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, such areas of discussion include “Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

Others are education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility; agriculture and sustainable development and health systems and vaccine production.

The Nigerian leader will use the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

The president will be accompanied on the trip by the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, minister of state for the environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

The national security adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the chief executive officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, will also be part of the entourage.

