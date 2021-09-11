Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari did the unthinkable when he sacked ministers for the first time in 6 years.

Buhari is often regarded as the best employer of labour. No matter how badly his employees are performing, he doesn’t sack them. He gives them all the freedom to do whatever they wish in their ministry or agency.

However, like a thunderbolt, the presidency announced that the president has sacked Mohammed Sabo Nanono as minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Engr. Sale Mamman as minister of Power.

I was also happy when the president warned that the process of cabinet reshuffle would be a continuous process based on review. I think before the end of the year, the president should sack at least 10 more ministers.

I also don’t think that a minister should spend eight years in office when it’s not an elective position. Like we would always say in the local parlance, “make e go round”. We all know how ministerial positions work in Nigeria. Some are simply just jobs for the boys with some few technocrats in the team.

Let’s be frank, most of the current ministers are ghost workers who are just filling up spaces and collecting humongous salaries. Most Nigerians can walk past many of the present ministers without recognizing them.

Presently, the ministers performing are Rotimi Ameachi, Babatunde Fashola and Hadi Sirika….. When I think of more names I will update my list but for now, most of them are just ghost workers.

Why is Gen Buba Marwa not a minister? As chairman of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he has reinvigorated the war against drug abuse. The moribund NDLEA has been brought back to life since he took over. Now, the fear of Marwa is the beginning of wisdom in the drug world. He has proven severally that he is a consistent performer. I believe he will do well as either the minister of defense or interior.

President Buhari has just two years left to rejig his administration and write his name in gold. The president should not be afraid to wield the big stick. I believe the time for a political settlement is gone and this is the time to build a legacy.

Like I said earlier I expect the president to sack at least 10 ministers before December. He should give them key targets and a six-month deadline with a monthly review of their performance. They will sit up. Most of them are becoming too comfortable and think spending eight or four years as minister is a right- Uncle, it’s not a right; you weren’t elected and you are not heads of agencies whose tenures are stipulated.

The administration has just a year to change some things because from September next year politicking will take over. Some of the ministers may want to contest for governorship or senate. There is a congruence of opinion that it is time for the president to refresh the team and let some dead woods go.