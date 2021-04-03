ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Odumakin was also a spokesman to the then General Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.