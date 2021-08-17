President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, joining Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, commiserated with leaders and members of the National Aseembly, friends and political associates of the former Deputy Senate President, who dedicated most of his life to service of his people.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.