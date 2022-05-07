President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed over the death of several people in a boat mishap in Mai’aduwa local government area of Katsina State.

In a reaction to the incident as reported on Wednesday, Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said he was extremely pained by the incident where the boat carrying mostly children on Sallah celebrations were involved, saying, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Right now, rescue operations by the state government and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA are ongoing at the site of the tragedy, hoping to rescue missing passengers.

“NIWA has been directed to provide more life jackets to the communities in the areas. I pray for the repose of the deceased and for the safety of everyone on board.”

The president warned against use of rickety boats, overloading and non-use of life jackets which have been associated with frequent boat mishaps in the country.