President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly have been asked to institute a board of inquiry into the rampant failure of medical students in qualifying examinations for them to practise as doctors.

The appeal was made by renowned philanthropist and elder statesman, Zaharaddeen Babba Mazoji, who lamented in particular the recent massive failure recorded at the Medical Students Examination held in Sokoto.

Mazoji, who contested for the Senate during the previous election, noted that the result showed that over 800 Students sat for the medical examination, “but it is very embarrassing that only 300 have passed the medical examination.

“This is why we are saying that a high level board of enquiry should be set up to fathom what really happened, in view of the importance of the medical profession to our everyday life as a nation.

“We are calling on the President, the head of the executive arm of government as well as Senate President, being the head of the legislative arm, to look into this assault on education, and if there are fingers being pointed at, as is being speculated, let all those responsible be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Asked whether he is advocating for a lower standard for medical students, Mazoji insists his call is simply aimed at ensuring those who deserved to pass are not denied the opportunity to do so, saying that “these are future leaders of this country, and we should ensure fairness for all of them, and not to select a few who are privileged.

He added, “It is good for all to know that it is only when a student scales through this examination that he or she would be able to receive a certificate of confidence that shows he is competent to be a real medical doctor and also allowed to practice the Profession accordingly.”

Mazoji reiterated that some students used to take this examination almost three times without scaling through, and yet, those students are paying over N100,000 each, while other fees are also paid in dollars, which he said is all the more why the regulatory authorities need to be more circumspect to ensure the future of our young ones is not toyed with.”