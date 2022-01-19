Senate President Ahmad Lawan has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has never directed the removal of fuel subsidy.

The federal government had said it would stop the payment of fuel subsidy from June this year.

However, speaking to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with the president, Lawan said the government should not transfer the burden to the people.

According to him, based on the lawmakers’ interactions with their constituents, the people are opposed to the removal of subsidies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate president also faulted the claims that Nigerians use 100 million litres of petrol daily.

He insisted that the government must find a solution to the impasse.

He said, “Well, it will be of interest to Nigerians to hear what I’ve come to discuss with Mr. President among several other things. Many of us are very concerned with the recent agitations, protests.

“And many citizens were so concerned, our constituents across the country are very concerned that the federal government will remove the petroleum subsidy. And for us, as parliamentarians, as legislators representing the people of Nigeria, this must be of interest to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we’ve just finished our recess, we have gone home to our constituencies and senatorial districts. And will feel the pulse of our people.

“And I found it necessary to visit Mr. President, as the leader of our government and our leader in the country, to discuss this particular issue of concern to Nigerians, and I’m happy to inform Nigerians that Mr. President never told anyone that the petroleum subsidy should be removed.

“I know and I agree that the subsidy is very heavy. But I think we must never transfer the burden to the citizens. I believe that we need to look at the quoted figure of maybe 100 million litres that people claim we’re consuming. Is it real? I mean is it either under-recovery or subsidy? Is it 100 million litres per day? How on earth are we consuming that?

“We need to look at this critically and see how we can find the truth. Because I am not convinced that within the boundaries of Nigeria, we are consuming 100 million litres.

“Probably neighbouring countries may be benefiting from this. Can’t we do something about it? It is a failure if we are not able to control it, this particular aspect of smuggling is the petrol and then in return, pushes the burden to the ordinary citizen.

“So, I want to commend Mr. President, for still keeping this philosophy of ensuring that the most ordinary Nigerian does not suffer in any way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said government is meant to serve people and the essence of government is to protect the lives and property and welfare of the people.

He said they need to come together, both the National Assembly, institutions and organisations that are responsible for dealing with this matter to find a solution to this. He also confirmed that the amended Electoral Act Bill will be sent to the president this week for assent.