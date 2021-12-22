President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Abia State as well as the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) on the passing of former national president, Mr Bonnie Nwoha.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the family and friends of the veteran newsman and well-respected member of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), who was a one-time managing editor, Daily Times Nigeria, commissioner for information, Abia State and a special adviser (media) to the governor of Abia State, a position he held until his demise.

Also, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed sadness over the death of Iwuoha.

Mourning Iwuoha who died on Monday evening in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, the president, NGE, Mustapha Isah and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, described the death of Iwuoha as ‘’devastating, painful and huge loss’’ to the Guild and journalism profession in Nigeria.

The guild said Iwuoha was a committed Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The statement said Iwuoha served in various committees, and was the chairman of the Electoral Committee of NGE on several occasions, including our last convention in May 2021 in Kano.

It said his last outing in the Guild’s activities, was the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Abuja two months ago, where he was a discussant at the conference.

