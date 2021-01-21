President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Ka’oje family, the government and people of Kebbi State on the passing of the former minister of youth and sports development, Bala Ka’oje.

The president in a condolence message released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday in Abuja, said the deceased who was a former member of the House of Representatives, community leader and APC stalwart, believed deeply in rendering selfless service to the people.

According to him, the deceased will be greatly missed for his passionate disposition to others. He prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for family, friends and associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) said it is still in shock with the news of the demise of the former minister.

NOC President Habu Ahmed Gumel, commiserated with his immediate family and the sporting community on the sad and irreparable loss of Kebbi State born politician.

Hon Ka’oje, a master’s degree holder in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was born 60 years ago in Kebbi State. He was minister of sports during the defunct Obasanjo administration.