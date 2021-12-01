President Muhammadu Buhari, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, former minister of foreign affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi and other prominent Nigerians have commended the group managing director of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited Dr Leemon Ikpea and the firm’s management for their contributions to the entrenchment of the Local Content Act in the oil and gas sector in the past 30 years.

The commendation came during the thanksgiving ceremony to mark the company’s 30th anniversary as an indigenous engineering group held last Sunday at the firm’s complex on Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Expressway in Warri, Delta State.

Buhari lauded the company for positively impacting Nigeria’s local content policy in the oil and gas industry as well as providing jobs for thousands of citizens over the past three decades.

Speaking through his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari hailed Ikpea for the feat and prayed God to continue to guide him to attain greater heights.

Adesina said, “The president greets the chairman of the group, Dr Leemon Ikpea, the management and staff, as they celebrate the milestone with a thanksgiving service on November 28, 2021.

“I salute the commitment and resourcefulness of the engineering group, which undertakes key projects in the oil and gas industry that used to be the exclusive preserve of multinational companies,“ he said.

While wishing the company greater successes ahead, the president urged the firm to ensure that local content remains a focal area, while providing jobs for more Nigerians.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who was represented at the event by three palace chiefs, expressed joy at the company‘s attainment and averred that the indigenous entity had fulfilled its course and maintained strong integrity, commitment, diligence and hard work.

He said, „As a major employer of labour in our community, Lee Engineering is an example that all individuals should emulate to better our society. We continue to pray for more successes for your company that it grows stronger.“

At the event, Ikpea elevated five foundational members as shareholders. They are Hon Joseph I. Ikpea, executive director (Administration); Engr Anthony Ikpea, executive director (Operations and Projects); Mrs Becky Elijah (Office and Clients Manager); Mr Godwin Abhulimen, general manager (Business Development/Relations) and Mr Benjamin Ebalukhota, group chief financial controller.