President Muhammadu Buhari and some prominent Nigerians yesterday extolled the virtues of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, saying his emergence as the 15th Emir of Kano is a step in the preservation of cultural and traditional heritage of Kano people.

Buhari spoke at the official coronation of Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex.

Kano residents trooped out in large numbers to welcome Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries to the coronation of Ado-Bayero.

Osinbajo’s jet landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport from where he and his entourage proceeded to the Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the coronation.

In his entourage were chief of staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari; ministers of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika as well as the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, and Yusuf Buhari, the president’s son.

Governors at the occasion included Aminu Masari of Katsina, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

President Buhari who was represented by Vice President Osinbanjo at the occasion said Kano has been rich culturally and traditionally speaking for centuries.

He said with the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero, being the second eldest son of the late former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, he was optimistic that he would continue where his late forebears stopped.

The president said, “Even before his appointment the new Emir used to maintain a good relationship with the people of the state and that will go a long way in ensuring his success as an Emir.”

He said the Emir was coming at a time when Kano had developed in all dimensions and would need the cooperation of all to contribute his quota towards the development of the state as did his predecessors.”

Also, Buhari extolled the virtues of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, describing him as a man of remarkable culture and principles, who staked his own life at several junctures in the defense of his people.

This was contained in a letter he sent to the Emir at his coronation ceremony which was read and presented by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, who is also an uncle to the new Emir.

He urged the new Emir to copy the example of his late father.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that Buhari shared some memories and an anecdote of his interactions with the late Emir whom he said was his friend.

“I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in pursuit of any cause he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on January 19th, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists,” said the President.

The President expressed his belief in Aminu Ado Bayero, saying, “I have confidence that you would exhibit such leadership qualities and much more as you have demonstrated in the few months of your Emirship.”

In the letter as delivered by the special delegation, President Buhari extended “deep and wholehearted congratulations to you for your ascension to the throne of you fore-fathers as the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano from Sullubawa Clan, culminating in a well-deserved installation scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3rd July, 2021.”

He added that “your turbaning is providential because it is happening at a time in the history of our country when prevailing social and political conditions resonate with the ascension to the throne of my friend, your late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

The President prayed for the success of the Emir, saying he looked forward to his contributions to uplifting the people of Kano Emirate in particular and the nation in general, assuring him of his “total support for you to leave a sustainable legacy.”

While presenting the staff of office to the Emir, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the resolve of the government to bring on board the Emir was deliberate having taken into cognisance his background as someone who was born into the system and had held various positions for over three decades at the palace .

He said that since his arrival as the Emir he had extended hand of friendship and solidarity with other Emirates across the country, adding that this singular effort “made us to have confidence that he will lead by example”

Ganduje said since his emergence as the governor of the state he had enormous concerned for the traditional institutions; hence, the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

In his acceptance speech Emir Bayero attributed his emergence as the 15th Emir to the will of Allah (SWT) Who gives power to whom he wishes and take from whom he wishes.

He said filling the wide vacuum left by his late father will be a little bit difficult, noting however that “I will do my best to carry my subjects along based on the dictates and principles of Sharia and the law.”

He expressed gratitude to the support given to him by the governor and hoped that the gesture will continue.

He thanked all the people who said despite their tide schedule abandoned them to grace his coronation.