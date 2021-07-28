President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

In a document titled, ‘Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit’, signed as a form of commitment at the ongoing summit in London, United Kingdom, the President in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, stated: “We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark.”

The summit which is being co-hosted by the Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, seeks to give opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories across the world.