By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 42nd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the meeting, which started at 09:00 GMT.

Six Ministers are physically attending the meeting. They include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Details later…..