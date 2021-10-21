President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security and intelligence chiefs in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Among those at the meeting are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA),Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

