All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant, Senator George Akume has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s infrastructural projects are everywhere in Benue State.

He lamented that despite the monthly allocations to the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in Benue had nothing to show for them.

Akume, who is the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs spoke during the decamping of the erstwhile member of Benue State Assembly, Hemen Boko, held in Adikpo Kwande local government area.

He said Buhari’s projects in the state are monumental and are there for everyone to see.

While commending Boko for abandoning what he described as a collapsed umbrella party, the minister named some of the projects executed by Buhari in the state to as the University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, the dualisation of Keffi-Makurdi Road, improved infrastructure at the JS Tarka University, Makurdi, the power substation at Tse-Kucha, ecological projects in Makurdi and Gboko among others.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Boko led other prominent PDP leaders and other political parties including Emmanuel Jumpa, Felix Shom, Martins Iorsamber, Rhoda Ioryisa, Francis Ibuan and Emmanuel Ikyoga to join the APC

The state APC chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, who received the decampees, described the event as historic and commended them for taking the bold step despite the intimidation by certain forces.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Stephen Lawani, who was one of the 2023 gubernatorial aspirants in the state, urged the decampees and urged them to work assiduously for the success of the Party.

Boko, in a remark, said with his return, APC will win every election in 2023, beginning from the council wards.