By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over what he called the “sudden and tragic death” of President Idriss Deby of Chad on Tuesday at the frontline, fighting against rebel soldiers.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said he was deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of Idriss Deby on “the battlefront to defend the sovereignty of his country,” noting that the development will create a vacuum in the ongoing anti-terror way against Boko Haram terrorists.

According to the President, the late Deby had played a very active role in the regional joint collaboration through military campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sahel region.

President Buhari described the late Chadian leader “as a friend of Nigeria who had enthusiastically lent his hand in our efforts to defeat the murderous Boko Haram terrorists that have posed grave security challenges not only for Nigeria, but also our African neighbours, particularly Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.”

He added that: “the death of Deby will surely create a big vacuum in the efforts to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province.”

While condoling with the people of Chad and their new leader, Mahamat Deby, President Buhari called for greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists.