President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at the State House Abuja received illustrious citizens of Ogun State who came to show appreciation for the visit he paid their state a fortnight ago.

During the visit, the president had commissioned landmark and legacy projects like roads and housing estates, which he described as “projects of outstanding quality” during the ‘thank you’ visit.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari particularly said the new roads would cut travel time considerably, lauding Governor Dapo Abiodun for also working hard on security and other projects that touch the lives of the people.

He recalled that he began his military career in Abeokuta as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, so he would always see Ogun as his home.

The president appreciated Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the state who was in the delegation, saying, “We have known each other for a very long time.”

Gov. Abiodun said the visit was to express appreciation for the love he had shown the state, and his visit had reassured them that he loves the people, and would continue to give them deserving support.

He assured that he would continue to make life better for the people of Ogun State through adequate security and economic emancipation.

“Your visit was monumental, we are glad that you are part of the history of our state. I bring you the greetings and appreciation of the more than 300 Obas in Ogun,” said the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, chairman of the Council of Obas.

Other members of the delegation were Alhaja Salimot Badru, a former deputy governor, and Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa, a foremost industrialist.