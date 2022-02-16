The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to replace his earlier nomination of Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade from Ekiti State for confirmation as Commissioner at the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The President in a letter dated February 9, 2022, and read on Wednesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, sought to replace Yaya-Kolade with AIG Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd).

Adeyanju who is also from Ekiti State is expected to be confirmed as Commissioner representing the South-West zone in the anti-graft Commission.

The letter reads in part, “I’m accordance with the provision of Section 3(3)(a) ICPC Act, I wrote to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Olugbenga Adeyanju, AIG (Rtd) from Ekiti State as Commissioner representing South-West replacing the other nominee, at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The nominee’s CV Is attached.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

