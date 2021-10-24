President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami, on his 78th birthday, rejoicing with the retired general, war veteran, businessman and now a community leader on his many successes, including prolonged dedication to nation building.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, shared the occasion with his friend, comrade in the army and partner in the journey to keep the country united and prosperous, recalling memories of fighting side by side in the civil war, and the good fortune that sustained the emir who suffered injuries and almost paid the ultimate price.

President Buhari affirmed that the royal father loves Nigeria, fights for peace of the country and diligently rose as a career soldier, with sacrifice and selflessness, courageously pursuing the greater good for the greater majority, and measuring out to humanity more than receiving.

The president noted his patriotism, loyalty and commitment, and contributions at every turn of Nigeria’s history, always taking the side of fairness, goodness and honour.

He prayed that Almighty God would bless him with longer life, good health and strength to keep sowing, watering and reaping from good works

The president also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Ilori on the passing of Justice Samuel Omotunde Ilori, the 9th chief judge of Lagos State.

In a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, he joined the Lagos State government, the bar, and the National Judicial Council in mourning the eminent jurist who started his career as a pupil counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1965 and later transferred his service to Lagos State, rising through the ranks before his appointment as chief judge in 1996.

Buhari affirmed that Justice Ilori, who had a distinguished career in the public service spanning over 30 years and comprising many roles, would be remembered for his pivotal role of introducing the use of technology in court proceedings in the country.

He added that the Nigerian judicial system is richer by the life-long contributions of brilliant judges like Ilori.

e prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort family, friends and colleagues.