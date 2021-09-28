The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of five Commissioners to fill vacancies in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The request which was contained in a letter dated September 28, 2021, was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

President Buhari in the letter explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for confirmation include: Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In a related development, President Buhari in a second letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of Engr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

According to the President, the request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).