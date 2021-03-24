BY GODWIN ENNA |

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday sent a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the people and government of Katsina State over the unfortunate fire disaster that occurred on Monday morning in the state.

The high delegation, led by the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, alongside minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, and minister of humanitarian and disaster management; Sadiya Umar Faruq and others, first visited the Fatima Baika Central Market to ascertain the level of devastation and sympathised with the traders over the incident.

While delivery PMB massage to the Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the team leader, Abubakar Malami, said they were sent by the president to sympathise with the people of the state over the unfortunate inferno that led to the destruction of items worth billions of naira.

The chairman, Katsina state traders association, Mustapha Gafai also disclosed that about 1000 shops were destroyed in the inferno that burnt down the market.

While speaking with our Correspondent in the state, he said property worth billions of naira were said to have been lost in the incident, adding that most of the items destroyed were clothes, shoes, kitchen utensils, carpets, plastics among others.

The chairman, further urged both state and federal governments to assist the marketers in order to cushion the hardships they are being subjected to at a time that they are still recovery from the hardship caused by COVID-19.

Some affected traders expressed worry over the fire outbreak, which they are yet to actually trace the root cause.

One of the victims, Ibrahim Alabama, who sold kitchen utensils, said he had lost everything alongside ten shops belonging to his brothers in that single incident.