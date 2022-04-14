President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, sent a delegation to condole with the family of the Nda-Isaiahs following the demise of the matriarch of the family, Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah.

Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, who led the delegation to the Abuja residence of Nda-Isaiah, said this was an unpleasant task he had to undertake.

According to the minister, he doesn’t need to establish the relationship between the family and President Buhari.

He said though the late publisher of LEADERSHIP, Sam Nda-Isaiah, didn’t serve in the Buhari administration, he was, however, extremely passionate about the success of the administration.

Mohammed said the good works of the late publisher and mama will propel the family to greater successes and unity.

He expressed the hope that the death of mama and Sam will not be the end of the collaboration between the family and the federal government.

He said, “It is my privilege and duty to come here not just as the head of the federal government delegation but in fact to represent President Muhammadu Buhari on a condolence visit to the family of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah on the occasion of transition to glory of the matriarch of the family late Madam Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah

“The direct and specific instructions of Mr. President to come here on his behalf underscores the very special relationship between the Ndanusa family and the President and by extension the federal government.

“On behalf of Mr. President, therefore, I wish to convey the federal government’s very sincere condolences on the death of our Matriarch. May she rest peacefully in the bossom of her creator.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Tunde Owoyele said, “we thank you and appreciate the goodwill message from you and please extend our greetings to the president.”

Recall that Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, the mother of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, Founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, died at the age of 80 On April 1, 2022.

She was born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, but grew up in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States.

Eunice married Mr. Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah in 1961.

Fondly called “Mama Sam”, from the name of her first son and founder of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, her husband was a senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.

She was buried in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday according to Christianity rites.