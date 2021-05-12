* Tells president to stop salaries of political office-holders, civil servants

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritise the issue of security by abandoning every other sector to tackle the current menace of insecurity in the country.

Ndume, who made the call during a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said since the Federal Government often complain about paucity of funds, it was, therefore, expedient to stop the salary payments to members of the National Assembly, other political office-holders and civil servants in order to recoup adequate money to fight insecurity.

“The president should make the issue of security a priority. He should leave every other things and concentrate on security. That means even if they will stop paying us (Lawmakers) and use the money to tackle insecurity. Is it not when you are secured that you talk of other things? It is not only the politicians but everybody.

“If you know that you cannot move out of your house and they say sacrifice your salary, won’t you do it? Many people are working from home, yet they are being paid. They should stop paying salaries and address the whole issue of insecurity. If you (government) don’t have money, stop paying salaries and allowances and use the money to provide security,” Ndume advised.

He wondered that if the federal government could borrow money to provide infrastructure, “why can’t we borrow money to protect our people?”

Ndume noted that adequate funds were immediately needed to provide sophisticated weapons and kits for the troops at the war fronts in order for them to effectively prosecute the war against insurgency.

On the foiled attempt by the Boko Haram terrorists to attack Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Tuesday evening, Ndume commended the combined team of security forces who promptly responded and neutralised the attackers.

“I commend the armed forces operating in Maiduguri for their gallant response to the attack by the Boko Haram on Tuesday evening around 6pm. A group of Boko Haram insurgents wanted to infiltrate Maiduguri but the armed forces responded swiftly and neutralise and repelled the insurgents. I understand that most of the insurgents were killed.

“The Army, Airforce, Police and the Civilian JTF played a very significant role in repelling the insurgents. If such reaction from the armed forces is sustained, the insurgents would be repelled whenever they surface anywhere in the North-East,” Ndume added.