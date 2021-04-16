By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuations that he unilaterally appointed the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, without a recourse to due process.

He stated this to State House correspondents at the airport after his arrival from the United Kingdom after a medical vacation.

According to him, the acting IGP was chosen after undergoing a scrutiny by a committee set up by the minister of police affairs.

The president added that he believes the new IGP will deliver as he has high expectation of him.

He said: “Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

“He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him.”

On the the performance of the new service chiefs, the president said: “Oh yes, they have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”

On how he feels after his medical checkup in London, he said: “Yes, it went very well.”

On what should Nigerians expect from his administration going forward after his deserved rest, he responded with “Continuity”.