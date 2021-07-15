President Muhammadu Buhari is strategic in his anti-corruption drive, a voluntary think-tank group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

The group operating under the auspicies of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign made the remark in a statement issued on the assessment of the present administration’s anti-graft war.

The statement jointly signed on behalf of the group, on Wednesday in Abuja, by the former APC national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman and APC national youth leader, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed revealed that since 2015, the Buhari-administration has spearheaded several reforms in line with the commitment to freeing the country from the clutches of corruption.

It noted that contrary to the assumptions that the administration’s anti-corruption strategy is limited to arrests and prosecutions of offenders, “it has become clear to observers that the greater focus is actually on building preventive systems and mechanisms that promote lasting accountability”.

It added that early in the life of the administration, “the President established the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), to sign-post to the world the significance of the fight against corruption to his administration. It was the very first committee the President set up after he was sworn into office”.

Furthermore, it stated that since inception, PACAC has helped produce manuals, protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to assist Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs) in their work, including a Corruption Case Management Manual; Plea Bargaining Manual; Sentencing Guidelines in High Profile Cases; a Framework for the Management of Recovered Stolen Assets, Asset Recovery Strategy Document, among others.

“Also in August 2015, President Buhari issued his first major Presidential Order, directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to close their accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and transfer their balances to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system under the oversight of the Central Bank of Nigeria, on or before 15th September 2015.”

The TSA system, launched in 2012, according to the statement had struggled to gain traction until President Buhari’s executive order.

It added that more than 17,000 commercial bank accounts have since been closed down, resulting in savings of an average of N4 billion monthly, in banking charges; “apart from the increased transparency and accountability that comes from the new system.”