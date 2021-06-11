President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a supplementary budget of N895bn to the National Assembly for consideration.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, made this known after the closed-door screening of the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahahya, at the National Assembly complex on Friday.

“The supplementary budget is before us and we will give it speedy consideration. What we have discussed was in camera and all well and expecting light at the end of tunnel,” he said.

The National Assembly had in December last year passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13, 588, 027,886,175.

In an interview with journalists after the closed-door screening session, the Chief Army Staff assured that the Nigerian Army will continue to do its best to tackle insecurity issues in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had also on Thursday, promised Nigerians that the National Assembly will give speedy approval to the N895bn supplementary budget announced by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

Lawan said this in Abuja while announcing a N10m donation by the 9th Senate as part of activities to mark its 2nd anniversary.

He said, “The National Assembly has been doing all it could with the executive arm of government to bring an end to the series of challenges of insecurity confronting the country.

“The Federal Executive Council, as reported in the media on Wednesday, has prepared N895bn supplementary budget to be forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly for approval.

“Over N700bn from the N895bn supplementary budget is earmarked for tackling all forms of insecurity problems in the country, the very reason the National Assembly will give it expeditious consideration and passage.”