President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said more cooperation among the elite and with a commitment to inform people on the realities and mobilise them for development will help in resolving the challenges facing the country.

He spoke during a courtesy call at the palace of the Shehu of Borno when he visited the state, to commission Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi Distance Learning Centre and International Conference Hall at the University of Maiduguri and some state projects.

The president said the elite owe it to the people to inform, guide and shape opinions since they had more access and knowledge on the economy.

“What our country needs now is the continued cooperation of the elites. They know the problem of the nation.

“It is good that they educate the less informed about the realities,” he said in a statement by the presidential spokesman.

The president said there was a need to be more careful in assessing the performance of the administration and it should be relative to the time and resources available.

“On our three targets, we should look at where we were when we came in and where we are now in relation to time and resources,” he said.

Buhari said in spite of a drop in production output and price of crude oil, the administration utilised what was available to make a difference on security and the economy.

The president assured Nigerians that his administration will use the remaining period to consolidate efforts in restoring peace and improving the economy.

“For the period remaining, we will keep doing our best especially in infrastructure so that those who will come after us will not have cause to complain,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed appreciation to the president for visiting the state for the second time in less than six months to commission projects.

He said the people of Borno State were enjoying the gradual return of peace, which enabled many to return to their homes and farms, with a commendable turnout in harvest in 2021.

The Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El Kanemi, said the state had started experiencing a new lease of life, with many people returning to their farms and businesses.

According to the royal father, the state had also enjoyed many infrastructural developments since 2015, thanking President Buhari for taking special interest in the people of the state.