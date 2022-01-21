President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the country’s universities to change their attitude towards education if they desire genuine change and progress in the country.

The president said this at the 52nd convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) held at the auditorium.

Delivering the president’s speech, the deputy executive secretary, National Universities Commission, Chris Maiyaki, who represented the president said, “Nigeria’s challenges are multiplying by the day and tackling these challenges would require different but fresh perspectives anchored on innovative approaches to education delivery throughout the country.

“Education remains our most potent weapon for injecting hope in our youth and in our ability to negotiate a better quality of life for our people.

“There is a need to change the way we do things in Nigeria and change our attitude towards education if we desire genuine change and progress in our country because this is an age where education or human capital hold the key to our successes and is at the heart of our opportunities as a people and as a nation.

“We have recently shown this commitment by releasing the sum of N22.5b as Earned Allowances and N30b as Revitalization fund for the universities. We have also ensured that TETFund is responsive and proactive, by providing among others, funds for research, infrastructure and staff development.

‘’Our universities must be on top of these new developments by ensuring that both academic and non-teaching staff are conversant with and master the technology and techniques of virtual interactions consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic standards prescribed and approved by the National Universities Commission,’’ he said.

