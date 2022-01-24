ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for changing Kaduna state and being successful in that quest by executing several developmental projects.

The president, who was on a two-day working visit to Kaduna state, had arrived the state capital last Wednesday night from Gambia, from where he and Governor El-Rufai flew to Kafanchan on Thursday morning to commission Emir Road, Katsina Road and Dan-Haya Road.

President Buhari returned to Kaduna around noon, and immediately commissioned the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, a sprawling sporting, events and recreational centre.

The president said that he can no longer find his way around Kaduna because of the Urban Renewal Programme, even though he has lived in the city for long.

Buhari commended El-Rufai for committing himself ‘’ to changing Kaduna and you have been very successful and people throughout the country are appreciating it.’’

The president added that El-Rufai is writing his ‘’history in letters of gold. I congratulate you for your achievements so far.”

During the two-day visit, Buhari commissioned some of the 19 completed urban renewal road projects, including the reconstructed Kawo Flyover, an almost one kilometre long dual carriageway with three ground rotaries, the 5.6km Aliyu Makama Road, the multi-storey Basic Education Mega-School in Lokoja Road in Rigasa, and the dualised Yakubu Gowon Way and Leventis Underpass.

President Buhari also commissioned the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mando, after Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, explained the rationale behind the project.

He also commissioned the fertiliser blending plant of Barbedos Group.

It will be recalled that Governor El-Rufai had launched the Kaduna State Urban Renewal Programme in June 2019, shortly after which the projects commenced in Kaduna before the contractors mobilized to Kafanchan and Zaria.

According to him, “the goal of the urban renewal programme is to regenerate Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, the three major cities in the state,’’ adding that the projects aim ‘’ to consolidate the state’s position as an investment destination, improve its economic competitiveness and promote the welfare of the residents of the state.”