President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday commission the 2X150MVA and 2X60MVA, 330/132/33 kilovolts (kV) Lafia transmission substation in Nasarawa State.

The substation, which was energized by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), has been equipped with modern digital Control and protection facilities with fully functional Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) that enhance real-time control of the substation’s components, a statement from the spokesman of

The NDPHC, in a statement by it’s spokesman, Emmanuel Ojor, said that the substation could meet 240 megawatts of load demand and would enhance power supply to Nasarawa and provide back feed to the FCT.

The executive director, Networks at NDPHC, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, during a pre-commissioning inspection of the facility, said the project was funded by the federation through the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded the state government for the partnership towards completing the project while thanking the Akurba community members for their cooperation.

“This is an encouragement; I thank the Nasarawa State Government, the Akurba community and the people of Nasarawa State generally for the level of cooperation that we received during the construction of this substation, and we hope to receive this kind of cooperation from every other state,” said Oyedele.

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, during the inspection visit, said, “We know that electricity is life and you need energy in any society for so many things, particularly for economic growth and good living so, we are not taking this project for granted.

“Gone are the days when Lafia will be in darkness for more than one week at a stretch and when there is, it won’t be brighter than a candlelight.”

ADVERTISEMENT