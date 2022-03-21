President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday, commission the newly built international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The Lagos terminal is one of the five built in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the People’s Republic of China. The terminals are in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu.

In a press statement by the acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the international terminal will generate about 3,000 direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.

According to her, the terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned while, Kano terminal will be completed and commissioned soon.

The FAAN spokesman further stated that the new terminal, built on 56,000 square metres, has 66 check-in counters will also facilitate 14 million passengers per annum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other facilities in the terminal are, 5 baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, 8 security screening points, 6 passenger boarding bridges (out of which 2 has already been installed), 2 food courts, 4 premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa.

“Others are, 16 airline ticketing offices, Visa on Arrival and Port Health facility, as well as praying area and more than 3,000 square metres of duty free space, amongst others.”

“The Authority will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9km Airport-Shasha-Alimosho link Road to be constructed by the State Governmen,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT