President Muhammadu Buhari will have the final say on the direct and indirect primaries impasse, a senior government official has said.

The source said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governors at a meeting with Vice President, Yemi Osinabajo on Wednesday night contended that the direct primary mode was impractical.

He said the vice president was playing the role of a moderator on behalf of the president so he took no sides.

According to him, “regarding last night’s APC meeting and the issue of direct primaries, going into the meeting, everyone knew the matter is in now in the president’s hand.

“The party and the governors thought an outright ‘direct primaries only mandate’ may be impractical.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NASS members felt governors have been high-handed but didn’t even say that at yesterday’s meeting-only previously.

“The vice president was playing the role of moderator on behalf of the president. So, he took no side but insisted on unity and concord and that party must always engage actively within itself while ensuring internal democracy.

“The vice president ended the meeting only when everyone had been given a fair chance to speak their mind. It was his VP’s idea with the support of the president to bring everyone involved round the table to discuss what has become a divisive issue between the governors and NASS members,” he said.