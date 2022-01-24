The federal government has commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in responding to the demands of development and collaborating with different tiers of government for progress, peace and prosperity.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this observation at the end of the two days working visit to Kaduna state, where he commissioned several projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria towns.

The president who was hosted to a state banquet at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Conference Centre, also commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his consistent efforts to develop Kaduna state.

‘’Most of my visits to Kaduna State since 2015 have been in connection with clear strides of progress. I was here in 2017 to commission the hatchery and feed mill project of Olam, a multinational agribusiness company that has sited a major factory in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’In August 2019, I had the honour to commission Phase 2 of the Zaria Water Project and a road project,’’ President Buhari added.

According to him, ‘’I am not surprised that Malam Nasir El-Rufai and his team have undertaken such a major investment in infrastructure development. I am glad to say I have seen with my own eyes the remarkable changes across all the three senatorial zones.’’

Buhari commended the ‘’’Kaduna State Urban Renewal Programme for its sheer audacity, breadth of imagination and quality of project execution,’’ adding that ‘’when completed, these projects will define the city of Kaduna for the next 50 years.’’

The president also praised Kaduna State Government for attracting USD2.8bn in foreign investment since 2015, adding that the state has been ranked as the number one in the last published World Bank Ease of Doing Business report.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’We have also seen the El-Rufai government increase the internally generated revenue of the state by almost four times in five years, from N13bn in 2015 to N50.7bn in 2020,’’ he added.

According to him, the government has furthermore continued to strengthen the capacity of its health system, recalling its strong response during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president noted the government’s focus on education at the basic and senior secondary levels, commending the policy of making education free and compulsory up to the completion of secondary school as a significant contribution to human capital development.

‘’I have been told that back in 2015, you inherited a school in the Rigasa area with reportedly over 20,000 pupils instead of the planned 1,500 pupils. We are impressed that Kaduna State Government has built more schools to accommodate these students,’’ he added.